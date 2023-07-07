Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.