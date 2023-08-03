In 1875 the sleepy little community of Conway, Arkansas, with a population of around 200, was incorporated. In 1990 the population was 37,586, and in 2020 it was 64,134, almost doubling the population in 30 years. Today I just shake my head as I drive around our community and see the massive amount of construction that is taking place. It seems like everyone, and his brother, is moving to Conway.
Why is this taking place? If I had to reduce it down to one word that word would be “Education.” We are known as the “City of Colleges,” with three institutions of higher education here: the University of Central Arkansas, Central Baptist College and Hendrix College.
We also have three different elementary and secondary school systems. The Conway School District, St. Joseph Catholic Schools and Conway Christian Schools are all doing well in academics and athletics. If you live here, it is easy to see why we are growing so rapidly, when you think about the graduating classes of these three colleges. Most of the students are from other communities, but many elect to remain here after they graduate.
In addition, we benefit from the brain power. For several years now, our Chamber of Commerce has organized and sponsored a leadership class for top management employees who meet and learn what it takes to improve our economy and the quality of life. To be sure, our future looks very bright.
Now, let me break away and tell you about other communities in our state that are struggling. Back in the 1970s, I was working as a businessman with our state’s schools and spoke to more than 500 school faculties, mostly at preschool workshops, so I traveled across our state. Some communities in East Arkansas are almost ghost towns today, mainly because there are very few good jobs to be found there.
To be sure I have a burden for these communities and plan to help them as much as I can. My only limitation is age, as most of my good years are behind me. If properly implemented and installed, my Character Education Course can make a world of difference for these communities, not just in Arkansas but all across the nation. With good competent teachers these schools and communities can double-down and teach character values such as respect, manners, vocabulary skills, reading and subject matter that will prepare students for higher education and the world of work. Yes, good schools are the way communities grow.
The way this works is to get a bank or some other business to sponsor and pay for my book “Your Future Begins Today” for all certified teachers. We will supply the curriculum and other teaching aids to make the course come alive for students and let them know they are part of a process to rebuild their community. All book sale profits go to Kiwanis Clubs to begin bookcase projects. Depending on where the school is located, for expenses only, I will come free of charge to install the course during their preschool workshop at the beginning of the school year. Just call me at 501-499-2179.
