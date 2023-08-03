In 1875 the sleepy little community of Conway, Arkansas, with a population of around 200, was incorporated. In 1990 the population was 37,586, and in 2020 it was 64,134, almost doubling the population in 30 years. Today I just shake my head as I drive around our community and see the massive amount of construction that is taking place. It seems like everyone, and his brother, is moving to Conway.

Why is this taking place? If I had to reduce it down to one word that word would be “Education.” We are known as the “City of Colleges,” with three institutions of higher education here: the University of Central Arkansas, Central Baptist College and Hendrix College.

