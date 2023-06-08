This past weekend I had the opportunity to watch our 6-year-old granddaughter in a dance recital and then watch our other granddaughter celebrate her fifth birthday. Each of these events truly brought happiness to my heart. As I was watching these events unfold it made me think about what all we have in our lives that make us happy. In my morning devotion today I read Mark 12: 28-34. Here we have Jesus having a simple dialogue with a scribe. The scribe asks Jesus what is the most important commandment. Jesus reply is first and most important commandment is to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind. Then surprisingly even without provocation Jesus says, and the second greatest commandment is to love your neighbor as yourself. These two events – the happiness I received while watching my granddaughters and loving our neighbors as ourselves – both are very impactful. In fact they can almost be linked together, let me explain. In your life I would guess there are many things that bring you happiness. When you live with a heart full, you cannot help but love others differently. Going through your day happy will cause you to treat others kindly, lovingly if you will. Isn’t this what Jesus was telling the scribe and us when he said the second greatest commandment is to love others.
Our world seems to be full of incidents where kindness and love are missing. Could this possibly be due to a lack of happiness in one’s life? Trials are always going to be a part of our life, but listen to these words a friend sent me this morning from his devotional reading. It’s a devotion from the book, Jesus calling: Do not long for the absence of problems in your life. That is an unrealistic goal, since in this world you will have trouble. You have an eternity of problem-free living reserved for you in heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.