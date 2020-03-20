Psalm 91 from The Expanded Bible reads:
Those who go to God Most High for safety will be protected by the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, “You are my place of safety and protection. You are my God and I trust you.” God will save you from hidden traps and from deadly diseases. He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you can hide. His truth will be your shield and protection. You will not fear any danger by night or an arrow that flies during the day. You will not be afraid of diseases that come in the dark or sickness that strikes at noon. At your side one thousand people may die or even ten thousand right beside you, but you will not be hurt. You will only watch and see the wicked punished. The Lord is your protection; you have made God Most High your place of safety. Nothing bad will happen to you; no disaster will come to your home. He has put His angels in charge of you to watch over you wherever you go. They will catch you in their hands so that you will not hit your foot on a rock. You will walk on lions and cobras; you will step on strong lions and snakes. The Lord says, “Whoever loves me, I will save. I will protect those who know me. They will call to me, and I will answer them. I will be with them in trouble; I will rescue them and honor them. I will give them a full life and they will see how I can save.”
Good morning brothers and sisters. We see that the world is in an uproar about the Corona Virus. Once again, people are buying out the stores like they did when Y2K and 911 happened. Some people even think that this virus is the end of the world but yet they still are buying out the stores. If this is the End of the World, why will you need toilet paper and food? My brothers and sisters, this is not the end of the world. I want to say this; this sickness is not of God. It’s coming from the devil himself! In other words, the Corona Virus came straight from the pits of hell and is killing people all over the world. Listen my black brothers and sisters, this virus doesn’t discriminate! I heard someone say it only affects other races. Listen, what it does to others, it can do the same to us! We as black America need to know that. The devil is out to kill, steal, and destroy all of us. It doesn’t matter what race you are. He doesn’t care what color you are, so don’t take this virus lightly. Psalm 91 lets us know that if you belong to God, He will take care of you. He will protect you from all diseases and that includes the Corona Virus. Brothers and sisters, believe and have faith in God for He is our only hope. Now is a good time to repent of your sins and make Jesus your Lord and Savior. Listen everyone, this too will come to pass. I believe God allowed this to happen to get our attention. Some of you have strayed so far away from God and you need to turn back to Him. He will protect you from all the devil’s diseases that he wants to throw on you. Don’t be afraid. If God said He will do something for you, just believe Him and have faith in Him because there is no lies in Him. If He says He will do something for you, believe Him, He will do it. I don’t know about you but I’m going to take God at His Word because only He can protect and save us from the devil’s work. And the Corona Virus IS the devil’s work. God knows ALL things and this virus wasn’t a surprise to Him. He knew the devil was going to spread this disease all over the world. God allowed it to happen to wake us up from our “spiritual sleeping” from Him. So wake up! He’s allowing us to get our life in order so when He does return to take His people back with Him, will you be in that number? If you think you are scared now, wait till Jesus comes back. All hell will break loose down here on earth. Brothers and sisters, I’m not lying I’m prohesieding. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen...
