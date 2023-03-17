A crisis in the banking system wreaks havoc on the economy. Bank runs and bank insolvencies caused both the Great Depression (which began in 1929) and the Great Recession (which began in 2008). In both cases, the economy performed poorly for years, taking an abnormally long time to recover. It is too early to tell how widespread problems are in today’s banking sector. Certainly, some economists worry that the run on the Silicon Valley Bank is just the first visible spark in what will become a forest fire of bad news.

Some news reports may alleviate their worry. These reports note that the Silicon Valley Bank’s Board of Directors were mostly political operatives rather than titans in the banking industry. This narrative comforts many since it implies that the bank’s troubles may be caused by its distinctive failings and not by an economy-wide problem that will soon become apparent when more banks fail.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

