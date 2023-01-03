Who can predict the future? Not I, but I can tell you some things we can expect over the next few months in Arkansas politics.

We can expect that Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will get most of what she wants in the upcoming legislative session. That’s what happens when a new governor is elected with 63 percent of the vote and will work with a Legislature where 82 percent of its members are part of her party.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.