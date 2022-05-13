Inflation is 8.3 percent. While inflation measures changes in the average price level, we’ve all notice price increases for many specific products, including gasoline, food, airline tickets, and cars. So what causes inflation? Biden claims it’s the war in Ukraine. Republicans claim its Biden’s policies. Still others point to disruptions in the supply chain caused by COVID-19. While each of these explanations may provide a minor part of the answer, Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman’s statement from long ago provides the most important explanation. Friedman said that inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.
What Friedman meant was that increases in the money supply cause inflation. The accompanying graph shows the money supply between January 2010 and March 2022. The money depicted in this graph is defined as either currency or checking account balances. In January 2010, the U.S. economy had a money supply of $1.8 trillion. As the graph shows, the money supply steadily increased, reaching $4 trillion by January 2020 (before the coronavirus began to influence the economy). As late as April 2020, the money supply was only $4.8 trillion. Then, in May 2020, the money supply exploded to 16.2 trillion. After which, it continued to increase, reaching $20.7 trillion in March 2022.
Given the huge increase in the money supply, you’d think that we would have had shockingly high inflation since May 2020. We haven’t – because people held on to their money. In the first quarter of 2020, people spent U.S. dollars on average 5.3 times per year. In the first quarter of 2022, people spent each dollar only 1.2 times, on average, per year. So, you can see what happened. The Federal Reserve drastically increased the money supply at the same time people drastically cut back on the number of times they spent each dollar.
It appears that people are no longer content to spend each dollar 1.2 times. They want to spend their money more frequently. You can imagine how money circulates through the economy. Until recently, people bought so little that each dollar was only spent, on average, about once a year. Now, they want to spend their dollars more frequently. For instance, a person buys tomatoes at the farmers’ market. The farmer earns money to buy flowers for his wife. The florist takes this money to buy more flowers, and so on. The dollars are spent many times over.
Here is the problem; there are only so many goods and services being produced. People with money won’t be able to buy the products they want. Firms will see all the unserved customers and see an opportunity to increase their prices. These higher prices will be seen across the economy and together they will constitute a high inflation rate.
Inflation could be a huge problem in the near future. If people start trying to spend each dollar 5.3 times per year (like they did in early 2020) rather than the 1.2 times per year like they did in the first quarter of 2022, inflation will explode – like we have never seen it explode in this country.
So what can we do? The Federal Reserve can reduce the money supply. It is racing to do this now. Let’s hope the Federal Reserve can remove money from the economy at an optimal rate. Then, when people try to spend each dollar more often during a year, the result won’t be high inflation. If the Federal Reserve does not remove money from the economy quickly enough, strap on your helmets; due to high inflation, we will have some tough economic times ahead.
