Hello brothers and sisters! God, our father, our Lord, and our savior is faithful to us. He has made a way for us to enter into his joy based on our faithfulness. Matthew 25:23 states: “Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.”
It is possible for some to hear Matthew 7:23: “And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” Jesus is the judge of all judges and when everything is all said and done we each will stand before him. The good, the bad, the saved and unsaved will all go before God for judgement. God has given his son, Jesus, the authority to judge us. Jesus came to this world to save us. He died on an old rugged cross, was buried in a grave and after three days, he rose with all power in his hands. He now sits at the right hand of God in heaven interceding for us. Brothers and sisters, God did not leave us alone.
He sent his Holy Spirit to help guide us through our earthly journey. That is the kind of God he is. He makes sure we have access to what we need to live life and in abundance. Jesus loves each of us. He shed his blood to give us a chance to enter into the kingdom of God. He has given each of us chances to get right with him by making him our Lord and savior. It is not enough to say Jesus is your Lord and savior. You must live life as a disciple of Christ. So, turn from your wicked ways and live the way Jesus wants you to live.
You may wonder how it is possible to live for someone you do not see. Well, we do not see the air we breathe yet each day we wake up, we inhale and exhale not even giving it a thought. We believe as long as we inhale and exhale we will receive the oxygen we need to stay alive. So, it is with living for Jesus. It is by faith we are saved. If we believe in every aspect of God we must believe in how he says we are to live. We must also believe it is the best way for us, because God cannot and will not lie. One day we will all see Jesus, face to face, just be ready. What a day that will be for those who are saved. But for those who are not saved it will be a sad day.
The devil is counting on you not to be ready. God has given us the right and ability to choose right over wrong, because of his love for us. Anyone who is willing to give their life for us has absolute love for us. We all need Jesus to save us. We should thank him for his precious blood. Brothers, sisters, family and friends, do not neglect the salvation that comes through Jesus. There is nothing or anyone worth going to hell over. The return of Jesus is soon to come. So, surrender your life to him. Make him your Lord and savior today, while the blood is running warm in your veins. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.