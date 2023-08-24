Hello brothers and sisters! God, our father, our Lord, and our savior is faithful to us. He has made a way for us to enter into his joy based on our faithfulness. Matthew 25:23 states: “Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.”

It is possible for some to hear Matthew 7:23: “And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” Jesus is the judge of all judges and when everything is all said and done we each will stand before him. The good, the bad, the saved and unsaved will all go before God for judgement. God has given his son, Jesus, the authority to judge us. Jesus came to this world to save us. He died on an old rugged cross, was buried in a grave and after three days, he rose with all power in his hands. He now sits at the right hand of God in heaven interceding for us. Brothers and sisters, God did not leave us alone.

