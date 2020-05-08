‘Jesus replied: ‘A certain man was preparing a great banquet and invited many guests. At the time of the banquet he sent his servant to tell those who had been invited, “Come, for everything is now ready.’ But they all alike began to make excuses. The first said, ‘I have just bought a field, and I must go and see it. Please excuse me.’ “Another said, ‘I have just bought five yoke of oxen, and I’m on my way to try them out. Please excuse me.’ Still another said, ‘I just got married, so I can’t come.’”
The servant came back and reported this to his master. Then the owner of the house became angry and ordered his servant, ‘Go out quickly into the streets and alleys of the town and bring in the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame.’ ‘Sir,’ the servant said, ‘what you ordered has been done, but there is still room.’
“Then the master told his servant, ‘Go out to the roads and country lanes and make them come in, so that my house will be full. I tell you, not one of those men who were invited will get a taste of my banquet.’ ” (Luke 14:16-24)
Hello, brothers and sisters. God is love, Jesus is Lord and Savior, and The Holy Spirit is our Comforter and Helper. I don’t know about you all but I thank God for sending His Son Jesus to this old sinful and fallen world to die for our many sins.
Jesus, we need You everyday of our life. We need You every minute, every second and every hour. Jesus, as long as we have breath in our body and we are inhaling and exhaling, we need You!
We can’t inhale or exhale without You. The very air we breathe belongs to You. Every breath we take belongs to You. Jesus, we need You to help us to think right, talk right, and live right. In Luke 14:15-24, that certain man in this day and time, is talking about You, Jesus. My brothers and sisters, Jesus has everything ready for us when we get to Heaven and sit around the Table. I can hear Jesus say: “Well done”. Amen.
Now what’s your excuse for not being around that great banquet table in Heaven? Many are making excuses right now as I speak why they can’t be at that great banquet table in Heaven. Many love living in sin. Many are thinking there is no eternal life in Heaven or hell. Many think when you die, that’s it!
Brothers and sisters, after you die your soul will live on and on, forever and ever throughout eternity either in Heaven or hell. So please stop and think about that especially if you don’t know Jesus as your Lord and Savior. Stop making excuses and give you life to Jesus today! Stop letting the devil dictate how you should live. Brothers and sisters, Jesus has invited you to that great banquet in Heaven!
Now, will you accept His invitation and come? Or will you reject Him and His invitation and continue living for Satan the devil? Just know one thing, God really loves you and He wants you at that great banquet in Heaven. I love you and I’ll see you there at that great banquet in Heaven. In Jesus’ name, Amen...
SO IT IS, IT IS SO...
