At the University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, 70,000 people turn toward the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the end of the first quarter of each home football game, and wave for a few moments to the kids and their families inside.

The hospital towers over the stadium. Families gather in the 10th floor Press Box Cafe, watch the game through its floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and wave back.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

