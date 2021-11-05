Hello everyone!
I think we would all agree that grief is an exceedingly difficult, yet unavoidable part of the human experience. If we live long enough, we will all become acquainted with various degrees of grief. In fact, I once heard it said that “grief is the only true evidence of how much you loved the person who passed away.” Therefore, because grief is difficult, unavoidable, and comes in various degrees, I want to share three tips that can help you to cope when a loved one dies.
The first thing we must do when a loved one dies is deal with it head on. You cannot ignore it. You cannot suppress it. You cannot avoid it. Why? Because none of these faulty coping mechanisms will make the grieving process any less painful. In fact, all these flawed coping tactics will only prolong the process of grief. This is why I love the example Jesus left in John 11:35, the Bible simply says, “Jesus Wept.” Jesus grieved over the death of Lazarus even though He knew that Lazarus was in a better place and that Lazarus would soon be resurrected. This gives my heart comfort to know that I can also weep over those who have died even though I know deep within my heart that they are in a much better place and that they will be resurrected. When a loved one dies, we must deal with it head own.
The second thing we must do when a loved one dies is learn from it. What does the death of a loved one teach us? It teaches us that life is uncertain. You can be here today and gone tomorrow. James 4:14 states it best, “Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.” For this reason, we must get our lives in order. We must take the time and effort to fix broken relationships. We must financially prepare for our final expenses, and we must make Jesus our choice. When a loved one dies, we must learn from the it.
The third thing we must do when a loved one dies is overcome it. I like the way Romans 8:37 says it, “No, in all these things, we are more than conquerors though Him who loves us.” There is no clearly defined timetable for the grieving process. However, you must know that no matter how long it takes, it will not break you! Yes, you will have some difficult days ahead, but over time, the intensity of your grief will lesson. You just have to let Jesus be your primary coping mechanism. He knows how to get you through what you are going through. When a loved one dies, through Jesus, we will overcome our grief.
When a loved one dies, the grieving process is difficult, unavoidable, and comes in various degrees. Therefore, we must make every effort to deal with out grief head on. We must make every effort to learn from the grieving experience. And we must know that our grieving can be overcome. I leave you today with one of my favorite scriptures to read when a loved one dies. 1 Thessalonians 4:13, “Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope.”
Blessings!
