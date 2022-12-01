Confrontation from a biblical perspective is basically, “exposing what is wrong with the goal of establishing what is right.” For the Christian, confrontation is all about conviction, creed, and correction. With this said, I want to share three scenarios when it is important to confront others about their bad behavior and/or poor attitude.
The first scenario is when someone is in danger. God opposes all forms of abusive behavior. He opposes verbal abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and the abusive of spiritual authority. Colossians 3:8 explains it in this manner, “But now you must also rid yourselves of all such things as these: anger, rage, malice, slander, and filthy language from your lips.” In my opinion, these are all common characteristics exhibited by abusive people. Therefore, when you see someone in your circle of influence displaying these kinds of characteristics, hurting themselves and/or others, you should confront this destructive behavioral traits.
The second scenario is when a relationship is being damaged. Anytime a God ordained relationship is being hurt by someone’s poor behavior and you have influence over the parties involved, as a Christian, you should be willing to speak up for what is right. James 5:20 says it in this manner, “Remember this: Whoever turns a sinner from the error of their way will save them from death and cover over a multitude of sins.” When the people you associate with are making decisions that are killing their relationships, share with them the error of their ways. Pray for the courage and wisdom to say the right words, at the right time.
The third scenario is when you have been done wrong. The truth is all of us will be hurt and mistreated by people. Sometimes it will be unintentional and at other times, it will be on purpose. Either way, it is your job to address the issue. In fact, Jesus Himself states in Matthew 18:15, “If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over.” The ultimate goal of confrontation is changing poor choices and bad behavior. You want to address hurt feelings quickly so no root of bitterness can take you captive.
Yes, biblical confrontation is “exposing what is wrong with the goal of establishing what is right.” We should be willing to confront people, in Christian love, when someone is in danger, when a relationship is being damaged, or when we have been done wrong. I leave you with these sobering words found in Galatians 6:1, “Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. But watch yourselves, or you also may be tempted.”
