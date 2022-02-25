Hello everyone.
Life can be so unpredictable. You can have the most well thought out plan, only for things to change in an instant. Having to accommodate unforeseen changes in our plans can be challenging at best. So today, I want to share three things every Christians should remember when God changes our plans.
First, we need to remember not to panic. We cannot afford to become overly agitated, dismayed, or overwhelmed by fear every time we must make an adjustment to our plans. Worry does not work! It is unproductive and a complete waste of valuable time. In fact, Jesus poses the question in Luke 12:25: “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to your life?” Always remember, worry never takes away tomorrow’s problems, but it does rob you of today’s peace.
Second, we need to remember God is good. Not only is God good but He also wants the best for your life. I like the way His intentions are expressed in Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” God knows what is best for us. When He changes our plans, it is for our long-term benefit, even if we are unable to see it right now. Always remember, God knows best, not you.
Third, we need to remember God is sovereign. That means there is absolutely nothing that happens that is outside His control. I like the way the Bible puts it in Psalm 75:3: “When the earth and all its people quake, it is I who hold its pillars firm.” God is large and in charge. He is the one who holds this entire universe together, while bringing stability to the individual chaos in our lives. Because God is sovereign, our best course of action is to learn to control the controllable and trust Him to handle the rest.
Yes, this life can be so unpredictable. God can change our plans in an instant. To keep from being overwhelmed and fearful, we should remember not to panic. We should remember God is good. Also, we should remember God is sovereign. I leave you today with these final words of wisdom found in Proverbs 16:9: “We can make our plans, but the Lord determines our steps.”
Blessings!
