Good morning, everyone. I thank God for sending his son, Jesus, from heaven to earth to die for sinners like us. All of us have sinned and come short of the glory of God.

Jesus, I want to say personally, we need you every day of our life. We can’t do anything without you. Jesus, everything belongs to you; the oxygen we breathe belongs to you, every breath we take, we take is because of you. Jesus, you’re the giver of life and one day every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that you are God.

