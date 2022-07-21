Good morning, everyone. I thank God for sending his son, Jesus, from heaven to earth to die for sinners like us. All of us have sinned and come short of the glory of God.
Jesus, I want to say personally, we need you every day of our life. We can’t do anything without you. Jesus, everything belongs to you; the oxygen we breathe belongs to you, every breath we take, we take is because of you. Jesus, you’re the giver of life and one day every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that you are God.
There is coming a day when every man, woman, boy and girl will stand before you to be judged and give account for our sins. No one will be able to stand in our place for the sins we have committed. It’s just going to be you and us, one-on-one, face-to-face and it’s not going to take you, Jesus, days, or hours to let us know if we are going to heaven or hell.
It’s up to us where we will spend eternity. We will either hear, “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Come up here and enter the joy of the Lord” or “Depart from me, I never knew you.”
Brothers and sisters, I am planning on spending eternity in heaven so I can be with God, Jesus, the holy spirit, and all my saved loved ones. Once again, when I see Jesus, amen. Question, what’s more important to you: living for Jesus, our Lord and Savior, or living for satan, the god of this world? Brothers and sisters, stop living your life like you are never going to die and stop living like Jesus is never going to come back one day.
One day, one or the other will happen so just be ready to face them (death or Jesus). Please give your life to Jesus if you want to be saved. Ask him to come into your heart. Let him know you are a sinner, and you need to be saved by him. Brothers and sisters, God loves you so much. He wants you in heaven with him. I know some of you think I am telling a story when I say Jesus is coming back but you know what, I am not telling a story, it is going to happen one day. So, prepare yourself for his coming.
