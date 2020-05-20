Remember the unofficial, private motto of then-Gov. Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign: “It’s the economy, stupid”? That’s the obvious reason Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others are reopening the state and the nation.
But it’s not the only reason.
Certainly, it’s a major factor. Arkansas economist Dr. Michael Pakko told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week that the state’s unemployment rate will hit 17 percent this summer, slightly below the forecasted 19.6 percent national unemployment rate. Prior to the pandemic, it had been no higher than 3.6 percent in Arkansas since June 2018. It hadn’t reached 4 percent since July 2016.
These new numbers are clearly unsustainable, but while the economy is one reason public officials are opening up society again, another reason is human nature itself.
We humans are good at identifying and responding to immediate threats. If a bear chases us in the woods, we run away.
But, sometimes rightly and sometimes wrongly, we tend to ignore warnings of impending doom, which is why so little ever gets done about long-term problems with systemic, future consequences like the national debt.
When covid-19 first hit American shores, we were looking at a bear in the woods, so most people accepted exercises of governmental power that would have been unimaginable three months ago.
We’re now to the point that many Americans are concluding – or soon will conclude – that the bear is not so fierce, or at least that it’s chasing other people. As of Monday, 90,000 Americans have died, but many have been in the New York City metropolitan area and other hotspots.
In Arkansas, it’s been bad but not cataclysmic. As of Sunday, 98 Arkansans have died, about 40 percent of them nursing home residents. In 49 counties, no one is known to have died of the disease. Of the 1,008 people known to be currently infected here, 370 are prison inmates and 101 live in nursing homes. That leaves 537 others, or less than 0.2 percent of the state’s population. Hutchinson announced Saturday that of the state’s 115 new cases, 75 were in one prison unit, leaving only 40 of the rest of us.
A lot of people will decide that’s no reason to stay out of the woods – especially not when another bear, the bills that are piling up, is a more immediate threat.
Here in Arkansas, infections, deaths and hospitalizations are far lower than were originally projected, and there are several explanations why. Perhaps the social distancing and economic lockdown are the main reasons the numbers are lower than expected. There’s also the fact that we’re spread out in Arkansas compared to New York City. Maybe the disease is seasonal like other respiratory infections and will hit us hard this fall and winter. And then maybe the epidemiologists and models were wrong, and the disease is not as bad as many thought it was.
Regardless, if the numbers stay about the same, at some point in the near future, unless restrictions are relaxed, Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and others risk looking like doomsayers, whether or not they are actually bear-spotters. A governor can’t allow that to happen.
In other words, we’ll come out of this lockdown partly because too many people won’t or can’t stay in. Eventually, we have to come out in order to see if we can. If we do, and it’s obvious the bear is approaching, we’ll respond.
The upside of that approach is that we can more quickly resurrect our economy and return to something like normal life while keeping an eye on the bear. The downside is that the bear might be closer than we realize. If the numbers spike, what happens next?
Hutchinson and other policymakers in Arkansas and elsewhere don’t have much choice. They can change state policies and even shut down the economy for a while, but they can’t change human nature.
