Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.