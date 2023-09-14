In my 85-plus years I have never seen the massive amount of violence and bloodshed that we have in our nation today. As I write this column there have been more than 200 mass shootings so far this year, and it’s not even half over. To be sure, a lot of people are working on a solution, and most will require massive amounts of money.
I have an idea that I would like to share with you and invite you to think about it. If you agree, work with me to get it implemented. If you are at least 60 years of age you can remember a time when we did not have the sad situation, in terms of violence, that we have today.
My recommendation for a solution will take time, but it is vital if we are to ever have a “safe” society again. Our nation started downhill in 1962 when the Supreme Court removed prayer from our schools, and later in 1980 when they also removed the Ten Commandments from our schools and other public buildings. To understand what I am saying, we must first realize that our nation has a spiritual heritage. In fact, seven of the eight Ivy League colleges (Cornell being the exception) were founded to prepare young people to preach and teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The capstone of the Washington Monument has the inscription on the east side where the sun’s rays strike it first, “Laos Deo” which means, “Praise Be to God.” There are verses of scripture carved in stone all across our Capitol and Supreme Court buildings. In fact, seeking religious freedom and a better way of life is why our nation was founded. We did well as a nation for the first 200 years, but when we decided to go it alone, we really started to go downhill.
While what I am proposing will have to go through the courts, we need to keep in mind that things change, and people who were previously dead set against what I am proposing may be willing to reconsider, considering the violence. I have sent the following “Model Prayer” and the Ten Commandments to each member of our state’s congressional delegation. We will see what they think about this idea. I hope they have courage, as this is something we need to do as a starting point. What follows is the prayer I have written (it may need a little tweaking) along with the Ten Commandments.
A model prayer
Dear God, thank you for another day of life. May I use this school time to learn things that will be helpful in serving others so that I might become a success. Teach me personal values that will enable me to be a responsible, law-abiding citizen, so that America will continue to be the land of the free and the home of the brave. But mostly, teach me to value respect, first for myself and then to respect others, their rights, their person, and their property. And while we may not agree, my life, and the lives of all other students will be greatly improved when we learn to respect all people and all religions. Amen.
The Ten Commandments
1. You shall have no other Gods. 2. You shall not make idols. 3. You shall not misuse the name of the Lord. 4. Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy. 5. Honor your father and mother. 6. You shall not murder. 7. You shall not commit adultery. 8. You shall not steal. 9. You shall not lie. 10. You shall not covet.
Let me know what you think.
