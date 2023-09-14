In my 85-plus years I have never seen the massive amount of violence and bloodshed that we have in our nation today. As I write this column there have been more than 200 mass shootings so far this year, and it’s not even half over. To be sure, a lot of people are working on a solution, and most will require massive amounts of money.

I have an idea that I would like to share with you and invite you to think about it. If you agree, work with me to get it implemented. If you are at least 60 years of age you can remember a time when we did not have the sad situation, in terms of violence, that we have today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.