When do I sign up for Social Security and Medicare? I was planning to delay my retirement and continue working a few more years, but I have had health challenges this past year. I turn 65 in December. I appreciate any help you can give me.
This has to be the most common question I get. Everything about retirement can be confusing and a bit scary. I will try to keep this answer as short as I can.
I would sign up for both at the same time. You will sign up for Social Security and Medicare through the Social Security Administration. A number of people are under the impression they call Medicare to sign up for Medicare, but you actually go through the Social Security Administration to sign up for Medicare as well. I would call them and get an appointment scheduled. I know during the pandemic, they allowed you to sign up over the telephone, but hearing back from other clients they are requesting you make an appointment and go in person or you do this online.
If you decide to complete this online you will need a Social Security account. All you need to to get this set up is an email and a password. If you are needing additional help, please call me.
If you are looking for a compliant Medicare agent to help you with you Medicare Health Plans, feel free to reach out to me. I personally service the entire state of Arkansas and have agents in most states throughout our beautiful country. Please email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café, 150 E Oak St. in Conway, the first two Thursdays of each month at 2 p.m. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare Is very difficult and can be a scary event.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
