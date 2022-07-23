‘Where the Crawdads Sing” is directed by Olivia Newman and written by Lucy Alibar (writer of “Beasts of the Southern Wild” based on the best selling novel by Delia Owens. Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”) stars as Kya, a girl abandoned by her family who raises herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small North Carolina town. When her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.
Page-to-screen adaptations are always extremely difficult to pull off. While there are a ton of successes in this area of film, there are also a lot of failures. Even the ones that do succeed in adapting a famed and beloved novel to the big screen are not always able to fully live up to how good the original novel actually is. I have admittedly never read “Where the Crawdads Sing,” so I don’t have that prior knowledge of and love for the source material. I can also admit before writing this review that although murder mysteries are definitely my favorite genre, I, a 23-year-old male, may not be the target demographic for this type of story considering I was the only male and only person under 30 in my very packed screening of this film.
Judging by the fact that my theater was about as packed as the opening night of a Marvel film, I’m going to venture to say that this book is extremely popular, but I feel like something was lost in the translation from book to film. The structure of this story doesn’t work really well for the medium of motion pictures. It feels extremely choppy and there isn’t enough balance between the flashbacks and the current day courtroom scenes.
The film as a whole feels extremely rushed, especially when it comes to those courtroom scenes. I’m a huge fan of courtroom dramas so I was looking forward to those scenes here, but the courtroom scenes are never interesting and are riddled with cliches after cliches. Probably about only five to ten minutes tops of the film is spent in the courtroom, all spread throughout the film in little chunks here and there, and I feel like there was so much we didn’t see that we could’ve.
I don’t think the romance is all that well done here, but I don’t think that fails only because of the writing. The writing of the romance I think is pretty good, but the characters themselves are all extremely one-dimensional in this and are basically reduced to one character trait. “The drunk,” “the boy-next-door,” “the jerk.” None of the characters, including Kya, get much character depth or development. This has to be something that was lost when adapting the novel because I can’t imagine a novel gaining that much fame with characters this basic.
There also isn’t much chemistry between either of the three leads, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith who plays Tate, and Harris Dickinson, who plays Chase. They’re all solid actors and each give great performances, but I never fully bought or was captivated by either romance like I should’ve been.
I think what saves a good chunk of this film is the twist ending. Although I do wish we would’ve gotten a flashback to the murder to see what actually happened (I’m sure the story didn’t have this flashback, but I think when adapting it to film that is needed), the twist was so shocking and bold to me that my score for this film went up quite a bit from it. I still didn’t fully like the movie as a whole, but I do appreciate the unpredictable ending this story has.
Daisy Edgar-Jones, who just gave a great performance earlier this year in Hulu’s horror film “Fresh,” deliveries yet another great performance here at the infamous “Marsh Girl.” She is able to balance a raw intensity with the shy, reserved aspects of her character really well and is able to make you root for this character on another level. David Strathairn is also really good as Kya’s lawyer even if his character doesn’t get as much screen time as I would’ve liked.
The cinematography of this film is also great. Cinematographer Polly Morgan (“A Quiet Place Part II”) is able to bring out the beauty Kya sees in the marshlands to the audience while also showcasing the gritty, dangerous nature of it at the same time. This also perfectly describes the character of Kya which only makes the audience relate to her even more.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” isn’t a terrible movie by any means, but I think it does fail in translating a famous story to the big screen. Actual fans of the novel may feel differently about the adaptation than me and may enjoy this film just as much as they loved the novel, but it did not fully come together in my opinion. “Where the Crawdads Sing” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
