When I was a kid growing up in a small town in Southeast Arkansas, a lot of the farmers in the area farmed rice. You may know that rice is raised in water, which means the land must be completely level. Many times, as the planting season approached, we would see large machines with a long blade out in the fields, scraping the ground to make sure it was level. This brings me to my point: there is a place in the world where the ground is completely level all the time. Where is this place you say? Well, it’s at the foot of the cross.

And aren’t we glad. This means when we are judged for our sins, we are all equal. Regardless of our status in society or what we have accomplished during our lifetime, we all stand before the final judge, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant” or “Depart from me, ye who work iniquity, for I never knew you.”

