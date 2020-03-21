There’s dark green and light green
There’s sage green and pea green
There’s army green or khaki green
There’s Kelly green and Emerald green
There’s Christmas green and Irish green
There’s the green we all relish in our wallet
There’s the green light that signals us to go
Best of all at this time of year
Is putting on a show -
Spring green!
