There’s dark green and light green

There’s sage green and pea green

There’s army green or khaki green

There’s Kelly green and Emerald green

There’s Christmas green and Irish green

There’s the green we all relish in our wallet

There’s the green light that signals us to go

Best of all at this time of year

Is putting on a show -

Spring green!

