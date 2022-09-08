I give honor to God, who is the head of my life. I am asking you who you truly serve so you can think about who it. Knowing will help you determine where you will spend eternity. Believe it or not, you will either serve God or satan, you cannot serve both. Don’t wait, please choose who you are going to serve today.
As it pertains to me and my household, we are in love with Jesus, and we serve him. Jesus is God’s beloved son, who came from heaven to Earth to die and save us from our sins. He died a painful death, just for us. He did not have to do it, but he did. He was buried and remained in the grave for three days. After that, he rose with all power in his hands.
No one can keep the son of the almighty down. He currently sits at the right hand of God the father. You know why he did it? It is because he loves us. I said it once and I will say it again. I love Jesus. Now, since I love him, that means I will serve him and only him. If you are not serving Jesus, you are serving satan. Let me tell you a few things about satan. He is a lair, a thief, a deceiver, a killer, a hater of God and the children of God. Satan is trying to take everyone he can to hell with him. Will you be one of them? Hell is a hot and dark place where individuals will burn throughout eternity.
I don’t know about you, but I refuse to go to hell, you can go if you so desire. Satan is the god of this world, and he has many followers. If you follow the evil things of this worldly system it makes you a follower of satan. If you are living in sin and live a lifestyle contrary to God, you are a follower of satan. I used to be one of his disciples. I did everything he put in my mind. Although I knew what I was doing was wrong, he made sinning so fun and all along he was sending me to hell. When I came to myself, I asked Jesus to save me, and he did. If you want Jesus to save you, ask him. He will do it.
In closing, become a follower of Jesus, live for him so you can spend eternity in the beautiful place called heaven. Never forget, God loves you. So, come to Jesus while you have time. Invite him into your heart and make him your lord and savior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.