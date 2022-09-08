I give honor to God, who is the head of my life. I am asking you who you truly serve so you can think about who it. Knowing will help you determine where you will spend eternity. Believe it or not, you will either serve God or satan, you cannot serve both. Don’t wait, please choose who you are going to serve today.

As it pertains to me and my household, we are in love with Jesus, and we serve him. Jesus is God’s beloved son, who came from heaven to Earth to die and save us from our sins. He died a painful death, just for us. He did not have to do it, but he did. He was buried and remained in the grave for three days. After that, he rose with all power in his hands.

