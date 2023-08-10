Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7.

My morning reading and devotional came this morning from this passage in Philippians from the Apostle Paul. I thought in light of the beauty of these words, our article this week would be about who’s in control in your life. Rick Warren’s purpose driven life study that I have taught many times, says this: if you are worrying then you are not praying. Worry is putting God to the side and placing all of your decisions on you. This is ever so evident at times in my life, and possibly in yours as well. The scripture we listed above helps us to rely more on God than we do ourselves.

