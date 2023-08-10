Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7.
My morning reading and devotional came this morning from this passage in Philippians from the Apostle Paul. I thought in light of the beauty of these words, our article this week would be about who’s in control in your life. Rick Warren’s purpose driven life study that I have taught many times, says this: if you are worrying then you are not praying. Worry is putting God to the side and placing all of your decisions on you. This is ever so evident at times in my life, and possibly in yours as well. The scripture we listed above helps us to rely more on God than we do ourselves.
When we live our lives as if we are in control, then when things start to get out of control it opens up the way for anxious moments to enter into our lives. Imagine taking a trip to a new area. Without the aid of maps or other navigational help it might be very easy to become sidetracked and lose our way. This analogy applies to our lives as well. We have a choice, we can go it alone or we can walk side by side, communicating at all times with God. Our doing this will offer us tremendous help from the stresses and pressures in our lives, thus removing anxious moments.
Paul is telling the people of Philippi and us that our route in life should be to allow God to be in control of our life. Imagine how that would look in your life! With God in control nothing is ever out of control. When we surrender our life to God and seek his will for our lives, we can embrace the peace that surpasses all our understanding. Who doesn’t want such peace in their lives? We can live each day to the fullest knowing that God is in complete control and nothing that happens to us will be too much for us to bear.
I recall last year when my wife and I took an anniversary trip, we got on a bus tour. The bus driver did all the work, he drove through the congested traffic, stopped at all the stoplights, dealt with all the issues of navigating us from point A to point B. Meanwhile, my wife and I set back and relaxed and just enjoyed the views around us. Not one anxious moment occurred on this bus trip because someone else was in control. How about living with that peace 24/7 in your life? It’s available and ready for you to have. When you let God be the captain of your ship, surrendering to his will for your life, praying at all times with him you get to enjoy the comfort of knowing all will be well, why, because God is in control.
Life just takes a different view when God is in control. Today and everyday, live in such a way that allows you to release control of your life to God and rest in the peace of his loving arms. He will not only guide you and protect you, but he will do so in such a way that will allow you to enjoy the views of life from different perspectives. May you truly find the peace in your life that does indeed pass all understanding and I’d say handing off control of your life to God might just be the secret.
