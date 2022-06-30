The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus. Jesus said: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”
Hello everyone, God is so good to us. He knows every sin we have committed and the ones we are going to commit. He will forgive us if we ask him for forgiveness.
If you want to be saved and receive forgiveness of your sins, Jesus is the God to go to. You see, Jesus died so we can spend eternity with him in heaven. Brothers and sisters, one day and one day soon, this world is going to come to an end. We don’t know when, only God knows the day and the hour.
One day God is going to send his son, Jesus, back to the earth to gather his children, the christians, and take them back to heaven with him. Are you going to be one of them who will go back with him? I don’t know about you, but I am going back with Jesus when he comes. What about you? Warning: one day Jesus is going to appear in the sky and people are going to start disappearing from the face of the earth. Not everyone will disappear, only those who are followers of Christ, those that love God, and put their trust in Jesus by making him their lord and savior.
Man, what a day that’s going to be for the Christians. I feel so sorry for the ones who will be left behind. They are going to wonder what’s going on. Brothers and sisters don’t get left behind. It’s not going to be fun like some think it will be. There’s going to be chaos all over the world. Listen, don’t get left behind because it will not be anything to smile or be happy about. So, get your life ready to go back with Jesus when he returns. Just ask Jesus to help you. He helped a sinner like me. Only Jesus can save you.
Now, I want everyone to repeat after me this prayer if you want to be saved: Jesus, I am a sinner and I need you to save me. I believe you are the son of the living God. I believe you died and got out of the grave three days later. I believe you are alive and well sitting at the right hand of God the father in heaven, so save me. In Jesus’ name we pray, amen.
So it is, it is so.
