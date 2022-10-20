Hello everyone, Jesus is speaking. He is asking you to come to him. It does not matter what you have done, he wants you to come to him. All you must do is repent and ask for forgiveness of your sins, and he will accept you into his kingdom; he is the only one who can forgive sin.

Jesus wants you in heaven with him whenever the time comes for you to leave this earth. No one knows the day or hour when we will leave here, but be ready so you can join Jesus in heaven. Stop putting Jesus off, now is the time to come to him. No matter how much you have sinned, your sin will never be too much for Jesus to forgive. He has an open door with and invitation to all saying, whosoever will, let them come to me. Whatever you do, do not allow the devil to trick and deceive you into not coming to Jesus.

