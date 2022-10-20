Hello everyone, Jesus is speaking. He is asking you to come to him. It does not matter what you have done, he wants you to come to him. All you must do is repent and ask for forgiveness of your sins, and he will accept you into his kingdom; he is the only one who can forgive sin.
Jesus wants you in heaven with him whenever the time comes for you to leave this earth. No one knows the day or hour when we will leave here, but be ready so you can join Jesus in heaven. Stop putting Jesus off, now is the time to come to him. No matter how much you have sinned, your sin will never be too much for Jesus to forgive. He has an open door with and invitation to all saying, whosoever will, let them come to me. Whatever you do, do not allow the devil to trick and deceive you into not coming to Jesus.
The devil is nothing but a liar, and he will do whatever he can to keep you from developing a relationship with Jesus. If you fall for the lies of Satan and decide not to follow Jesus Christ, in hell you will lift your eyes. Receive the invitation extended by Jesus and when you accept the invitation, act on it. He will receive you and give you eternal life. Brothers and sisters, you do not want to go to hell. Hell is a hot and dark place where there is no hope and no way to escape. There will be an eternal burning without the chance of escape.
Is there anyone or anything in your life worth going to hell over? Brothers and sisters there is a war going on for your soul. Jesus is tugging at your heart and so is the devil. Who are you going to allow to have your soul, Jesus, or Satan? Not choosing is a decision because it will be one or the other. I do not know about you, but I belong to Jesus. He is my God, my lord, and my savior, I belong to him. The time is now for you to come to Jesus. Forsake and rebuke the devil because he is only trouble for your soul.
In closing, which kingdom will you live in when this life is over, the kingdom of light with Jesus or the kingdom of darkness with Satan? Brothers and sisters, it is your choice you can do what you want to do. You can live eternally with Jesus, which is the right choice, or you can spend eternity with the devil. My decision is to live with him, but you must choose. Make your decision today, but make sure it is the right decision.
