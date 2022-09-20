Dear Shannan,
I have one question: Why do I need Medicare Part B? It’s so expensive and I can’t afford it.
I need a break
Dear I Need a Break,
I totally get what you’re saying. Medicare Part B premium is expensive – $170.10 is a big premium for someone on a fixed income. Medicare Part B is what most people consider their outpatient coverage or doctor coverage. This will be where you get most of your health care from. It covers all your doctor visits even while you’re admitted to the hospital, as wells as test and procedures. Make for certain you have Medicare Part B, if you do not have other creditable coverage, meaning your health insurance is at least as good as Medicares. Group health insurance will most likely meet these guidelines, however veteran benefits do not.
If you do not have Medicare Part B and you do not have creditable coverage, you will face a Part B penalty if you decide to enroll into Medicare at a later date. This penalty is 10 percent for every 12 months you did not have Part B and did not have creditable coverage.
With that being said, There are programs in place, called “Medicare Saving Program” this is designed to help people with the expense of Medicare premiums, drug deductibles and medical and drug copays. If you would like to apply, reach out to me I can assist you in this process and it usually is a very quick process. I am usually able to get the application submitted within five or fewer minutes.
If you are looking for a compliant Medicare agent to help you with you Medicare Health Plans, feel free to reach out to me. I personally service the entire state of Arkansas and have agents in most states throughout our beautiful country. Please email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café, 150 E Oak St. in Conway, the first two Thursdays of each month at 2 p.m. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event.
Thank you,
Shannan Pruitt
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.