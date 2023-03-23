Are you aware that, in most cases, there is more than one way to do the right thing? I heard a true story a while back that will certainly illuminate this important concept.
It seems a man and his wife in one of our Western states had a horse farm and raised Tennessee Walking Horses. Working part time, after school and on weekends on the farm for this couple was a young boy by the name of Jimmy. Jimmy loved to be around the horses, was earning a little extra money and was having the time of his life.
Then one day Jimmy came to work crying. When the man who owned the horse farm asked what was the matter he said, “I didn’t even know it was up for sale, but my parents have sold our house. We are going to work all night tonight loading a moving van, and will move to another state far away, and never come back.” He went on to say, “I never told you this, but I would have worked here for nothing. I just loved to be around the horses.” He then began to name off all the colts, and he went on to say that he didn’t know how he could live without them.
That same afternoon the man who owned the horse farm was down at the bank. He got a brand new $50 bill, went to a nearby store, bought a little billfold and had Jimmy’s name engraved on it. Then he had it gift wrapped. Later, when he paid Jimmy his final wages, he gave him this little gift and told him that maybe during the summer, if his parents would let him, he could come back and live with them and work with the horses again.
Well, this fella said he didn’t know how long it took Jimmy to unwrap his gift, but the next morning the moving van was parked out in front of his house. There was Jimmy sitting on the steps, waiting for him to get up. He said he wanted to thank him “personal” and said, “You may not believe this, but this is the first $50 bill I ever saw. I bet there are not many of them, are there? I bet that’s the reason it’s so new.” He was so proud of his gift, the money and the personally embossed billfold with his name on it.
A few days later, the wife of the man who owned the horse farm commented about how much happiness the small gift had brought Jimmy. It meant much more than five old $10 bills in a wad, with a rubber band wrapped around them. This simple story demonstrates the principle that there is more than one right way to do some things. One way has style, class and dividends. The other way, while still the right thing to do, has no style, no class and no dividends. We just naturally remember those people who do things right, with that little extra measure thrown in. These people have class and style, and this sets them apart from the crowd.
When it comes to the fact there is always more than one way to do the right thing, begin to look for opportunities to add to the happiness of others. We can apply this in so many different ways. This may sound corny, but it’s just corny enough to work. P.S. This story reminds me of the dentist who was doing his own work. I needed this one. Cheers!
