Eight Republican candidates debated last Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is the same city where the Republican National Convention will occur next year.
If you’re wondering why both are happening in Wisconsin instead of Arkansas or a big state like Texas, look no further than the Electoral College.
Wisconsin is one of a handful of swing states where the election will be competitive. Others include Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and a few others. Most states are either “red” or “blue,” and it’s not hard to predict which way they will go in 2024.
Arkansas, of course, is a red state. We already know the Republican candidate will win here.
We know this because of recent history. The percentages of the vote won by Republicans here in the last four presidential elections, starting with 2004, are 58.7, 60.6, 60.6, and 62.4. Last year, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected with 63 percent of the vote. Sen. John Boozman was re-elected with 65.7 percent.
Presidential candidates should be expected to campaign throughout the country. That way they could hear in person the needs and concerns of voters from each state.
Instead, as the country has split between red and blue states, presidential elections are no longer national affairs. Both sides focus on the swing states, dump Arkansas into the “red” column, and forget about it. A few Republican candidates will briefly visit Arkansas before it holds its party primary elections next March 5, but that’s about it.
For now, the divide is between red and blue states, but there are other scenarios where candidates might focus on a few states. Theoretically, a candidate who narrowly won the 11 largest states, plus one other of any size, would win, even if he or she were not even on the ballot in all the rest.
Another problem with the Electoral College is that it’s not consistent with the one-person-one-vote principle. Generally speaking, the person who wins the most votes should win any election. Then our system has many features that ensure the winner’s power will be limited.
But because of the Electoral College, the candidate who lost the popular vote has won the election five times because they happened to win in the right states. Two such elections have occurred in the last six: in 2000 and 2016. Can you imagine if we elected the governor the same way – by county or whatever?
Even when that doesn’t happen, the Electoral College can turn an election that really wasn’t that close in the popular vote into one that’s disputed. President Biden had seven million more votes than former President Trump in 2020. But if the outcomes had been reversed in the close elections in Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona, the Electoral College would have been a tie, and the House of Representatives would have decided who won.
Is there a way to keep the Electoral College but make it more consistent with the one-vote-one-person principle? Sure there is: Make it bigger in every state, and then award votes more proportionally. Arkansas has six votes. Give it 60 instead, and let those votes mirror the popular vote.
Under that system, Trump would have won 37 Electoral College votes here in 2020 while Biden would have won 21, and we could figure out what to do with the other two.
There are other ways that could make the Electoral College better. States could award some Electoral College votes proportionally and others to the state’s winner. In Maine and Nebraska, votes now are awarded by congressional district, and the statewide winner gets two votes.
A final word: This column is based on the assumption that this presidential election will be like almost all of the rest: between only two viable candidates. In 2024, there may be three. If that’s the case, some of the states that today seem red or blue could become purple, or a different color entirely.
That would mess things up, and maybe in a good way.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
