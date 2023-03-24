It’s cold for baseball, but I’m sitting at Baum-Walker Stadium watching the Razorbacks baseball team anyway. We are in the Hog Pen, that is the berm, or, as some might call them – the cheap seats.
But if you ask me, they are the best seats in the house. No, the view isn’t the best. But you can see everything.
It’s that time of year, people.
And that means it’s time for my yearly reflection on the things baseball can teach us. I’ve talked before about how the slow pace of the game helps stretch out a summer day, and how it teaches us to slow down and enjoy things. To be in the moment.
But there’s another lesson in baseball I quite like.
I call it: Winning the moment.
In baseball, you might hit a solo home run in the first inning – an impressive feat to be sure, but if the other team rallies for five runs throughout the remaining innings, it won’t do much good.
Yet a solo home run with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth will win the game.
The lesson: Winning the moment at the right moment can change absolutely everything.
Doing the right thing at the right time changes lives.
You may talk to your drug-addled relative about breaking the chains of addiction, and it may never work. But a hand reaching down at the lowest moment can snap through decades of abuse and pull a person back to their feet.
You may stand in support of a just cause all your life, but speaking out at the right moment with the right words can change hearts and minds.
You can win the eternal Facebook snarkiness battle but lose where it really matters – in your day-to-day life.
Win the right moment, and you win the game.
You can’t know which moment is “the” moment. It could be any given second of your life.
There is a solution though: Try and win them all.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com
