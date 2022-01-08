It hasn’t felt much like winter lately, but this is Arkansas and everyone knows to prepare for bone chilling weather ahead. We want to remind readers to stay fire smart and avoid injuries and costly repairs because, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more home fires occur during this time of year.
One of the first fire smart choices everyone should make is to ensure smoke detectors are properly placed and in working order. If you have questions about checking your smoke detector or are unable to, contact your local fire department. They’ll inspect or install your smoke detector for you or answer any questions you may have.
Additionally, here are six of the NFPA’s tips for protecting your home against fires this season. They can be found in English and Spanish at https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Put-A-Freeze-on-Winter-Fires:
1. Put distance between heat sources and flammable objects.
Make sure your furniture and any other home décor is placed at least three feet from heat sources, including radiators, space heaters and heating vents. This keeps objects from overheating or catching fire, especially during the winter when you’re using heat sources more often.
2. Be aware of appliances that are plugged into electrical outlets.
Overloading outlets with heat producing appliances greatly increases the chance of an electrical fire. The NFPA recommends plugging no more than one heat-producing appliance (coffee makers and similar kitchen appliances fall into this category) into an electrical outlet at a time. This will help protect your outlets and appliances from electrical surges.
3. Get rid of real Christmas trees when they dry out.
It may cut the cheer short, but disposing of a dry Christmas tree can prevent a fire. If you’re not sure how to get rid of your tree, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has drop off sites around the state. They submerge the trees in our waterways to make habitats for fish. The list of drop-off sites can be found at https://www.agfc.com/en/news/2020/12/16/christmas-trees-become-habitat-for-the-holidays/.
4. Be careful with candles.
It can be tempting to put candles everywhere during the winter – they provide a cozy ambiance with soft lighting and warm scents. However, be sure to place them at least a foot away from any flammable objects. Also, try not to leave candles unattended once you light them.
5. Store portable generators outside.
Winter weather is often accompanied by power outages, and it may seem like a good idea to keep a generator inside in case of emergencies. However, running a generator indoors is extremely dangerous because of carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide emissions. While many smoke detectors do monitor the presence of carbon monoxide, it’s safer to store and run any generators in a shed or covered area away from the inside of your home.
6. Use extension cords sparingly and temporarily.
Plugging too many devices into an extension cord and plugging too many extension cords into one outlet can cause your devices to short out, or worse – it can also cause an electrical surge. Also, be sure to never plug heat sources (space heaters, radiators, etc.) into an extension cord.
Following these tips will help protect your home and health, but should you or someone else experience a minor burn, the American Academy of Dermatology has tips for treating such injuries on their website: https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/injured-skin/burns/treat-minor-burns. Call 9-1-1 or visit a hospital emergency room as soon as possible for other burns.
Make fire safety a priority this season not just in your home, but also remember to check on elderly family and friends to ensure they’re as safe as possible and put the freeze on winter fires.
