Do you know why it’s so easy for me to talk about my past?
The reason why is that God has delivered me from them. That’s why I always give my testimony about my past what I’ve been through and how God has delivered me from drugs and alcohol. Guess what, what He did for me He will do the same for you if you ask Him to.
You’ve got to ask Him because God will not invade your privacy.
He said in His word: I set before you life and death, choose life. God is a God of love and kindness.
He won’t try to break down your door and make you do something you don’t want to do. God loves us so much to do something like that. So many people are addicted to drugs and alcohol that’s not even funny. Matter of fact they are out of control.
So many want out but the devil has a stronghold on them. And until they admit they have a problem to themselves and to God and ask Him to help them and only then will God break that stronghold the devil has on them.
But it’s not like God doesn’t know that you have a drug and alcohol problem, He’s just waiting on you to ask Him for help. Remember, He won’t invade your privacy and that’s why you have to open the door and let Him in. So many are going through this worlds system never ever trusting Jesus as their Lord and Savior and die trying to make ends meet. They are living a sad and painful life because they never invited Jesus into their heart.
I truly know what they are going through, you see half of my life I never knew Jesus was the one who could help me and save me at the same time. I was dying and on my way to Hell because the devil had blinded me with his lies. Just like most people today they are on that same road I was traveling down half of my life.
The road of destruction. The road that leads to Hell. I know many don’t like it when I use the word “Hell” but you might as well come to grips with it because it is a real place and Jesus talks about it so many times in the Bible. I had rather talk about Hell now before it’s too late than wait until you die and wake up in Hell.
I think all the people who have died and woke up in Hell simply because they have never trusted Jesus as their Lord and Savior or no one ever told them the story about Jesus, the one that could have saved them or they were told about Jesus and went on doing things their way.
I wonder what goes through their mind the first few seconds while they are in Hell. I’m sure they are thinking, if I had it to do all over again I would make Jesus my Lord and Savior or I wish I had listened to that person who was trying to tell me Hell is a real place and that road you are on will take you there if you don’t get off of it. Brothers and Sisters, don’t wait and go to Hell and try to make Jesus your Savior. Do it now! Put your trust in him and him alone to save you from that place of destruction because once you are there, there is no way out. My Brothers and Sisters, Hell was not made for us it was made for the devil and his angels.
There are many today who are following the devil and his angels into that place of destruction. The devil has convinced so many that Hell doesn’t exist and that is a lie straight from the pits of Hell! Someone told me one day that they were just going to party all the time in Hell so that’s why I ask you to not wait too late to learn about Hell and die because that is where your soul will spend eternity separated from God.
That’s why it is so important to read God’s words (The Holy Bible) and go to a church that is teaching Jesus, our Lord and Savior. I want to say this in closing, many people go to Church but do you get anything out of it? If you don’t maybe you are in the wrong Church.
If you go to Church all down and out and mad at someone and you leave the same way you came in then something is not right. Just think and pray about that. It’s very very important that you repent of your sins and believe Jesus is the Son of God.
Make Him your Lord and Savior and put your trust in Him and only Him to save you. Now those whose loved ones have gone on to the other side to be with Jesus, they are waiting on you to get there. A word of encouragement to all of you, don’t give up and keep the faith because God is faithful to His words. SO IT IS ... IT IS SO. In Jesus name. AMEN
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
