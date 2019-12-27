Matthew 16:24-25 reads: “Then Jesus said to His disciples, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whosoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.”
Good morning brothers and sisters. God is good and His mercy endures forever!
Now I want everyone to think about that verse for a minute. I mean you shouldn’t have to think about it. But just think about what Jesus is saying to you because every last one of us has a cross to bear just like Jesus. He bore the cross for all of us.
He didn’t have to do it but He did. Should Jesus bear the cross alone and the whole world go free?
No, brothers and sisters, everyone of us has to pick up our cross and carry it. Amen? Now listen, this is Jesus talking not Marcus. He said if anyone desires to come after Me let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow Me.
I love Jesus because He is God’s loving Son and He loves us so much that He died on that cross He was carrying to save the whole world from their sins. The price for our sins has been paid for. All we have to do is receive Jesus as our Lord and Savior and get in line with the Word of God. We should take time out in our lives to read our Bibles because in the long run you won’t regret it if you are trying to live for Jesus!
There is something about the name of Jesus that when you call on Him, something happens in the spirit. When you call on Jesus healing takes place in our body. When you call on the name of Jesus demons tremble at that name. At the name of Jesus, drugs and alcohol had to leave my body. Listen brothers and sisters, you have to want to stop doing drugs and alcohol and other things that are not of God.
That’s why I said read your Bible so you will know what’s of God and what’s not of God. Do your part and Jesus will do the rest! I’m a living witness that He will do it. I am 20 and more years free of drugs and alcohol. And it’s all because of Jesus! You see, when I asked Him to take it away I meant it from my heart. I remember asking Him several times to take drugs and alcohol away from me but He never did it. You see, Jesus knew if I was for real or not.
The reason why He didn’t take it away the first time I asked Him to is because He knew I wasn’t for real. He knew for a fact that I was going to continue smoking and drinking alcohol. After I asked Him to take it away He knew I wasn’t serious at that time.
God knows everything, sees all things, and is every where at one time! So there is no way we can hide from Him. Jesus is God! By the way, He sees everything we are doing whether it’s right or wrong. There are no secrets you can hide from Him. In closing, now back to my drugs and alcohol testimony I started drinking and smoking to ease my pain, now I thank Jesus for being my pain killer. He’s my medication!
So one day I asked Him again, Jesus please take this alcohol and drugs away from me. Let me tell you, instantly that taste left my mouth! You see, I was for real about it this time! It has been over 30 years since I have had a drink or done drugs. It is no longer in my body. WONT HE DO IT!!! Brothers and sisters, I’m not trying to tell you what to do or how to live your life because I’m just a nobody trying to tell everybody about somebody who can save everybody. That’s IF you want to be saved. I write because God gave me an opportunity to tell my story. I love each and every one of you but above all, God loves all of us. Whether you are a Christian (a follower of Jesus Christ) or a heathen (a follower of the devil), He loves you. That’s the kind of God we serve! The God of love!
I want to give a shout-out to Katy, she works with me at Ten-Box. I just want to let her know that God loves her regardless of what she has been through and what she is going through and He will use you just like He used me- for His glory. Love you young lady. SO IT IS. IT IS SO. In Jesus’ name, Amen ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com<\mailto:mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
