Sometimes I have an assistant at work. That’s office-speak for bringing your kid to work. It’s summer, school is out and sometimes in order to get my work done, I have no choice but to bring my 7-year-old son to the office.

Last week, while relaying a message to the ladies who work in the lobby, my son trailed behind. I wasn’t paying close attention to him, but as I was leaving I heard him tell the women up front, “My dad is the editor. If he wanted to, he could write a word and it’d be on the front page of the newspaper.”

Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com

