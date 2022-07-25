Sometimes I have an assistant at work. That’s office-speak for bringing your kid to work. It’s summer, school is out and sometimes in order to get my work done, I have no choice but to bring my 7-year-old son to the office.
Last week, while relaying a message to the ladies who work in the lobby, my son trailed behind. I wasn’t paying close attention to him, but as I was leaving I heard him tell the women up front, “My dad is the editor. If he wanted to, he could write a word and it’d be on the front page of the newspaper.”
“Any word,” he deadpanned.
On the way back down the hall, he asked me if I’d ever written a very specific word in the paper. I told him, “No,” but the truth is, actually, I probably had. He laughed and said, “You should.”
I won’t tell you which word.
It got me thinking about language. Funny words work, specifically. And the odd sounds that amuse us. When I was little, say around my son’s age, it seemed like these kinds of words were commonplace. I remember laying awake at night unable to sleep and repeating a word to myself over and over again until it stopped sounding like a real word.
I had a friend who sometimes went by Sullie because that’s what it sounded like when you said her name over and over again really fast. “Lisa, Lisa, Lisa.”
(Go on and try it, I know you want to).
In high school, I took creative writing with Mrs. Teddie Faye Raines, and she impressed upon me the endless humor and entertainment that could be derived from words and a little bit of creativity.
We spent countless hours after class (or even during class sometimes) coming up with jokes with rhyming punchlines like, “What do you call a cloning facility that specializes in replacement limbs? An arm farm.”
Playing with and laughing at language became an instrumental part of my childhood. It’s what the kids call these days a “core memory.”
In some ways, it led to everything I am now. I’m the editor of a newspaper. I write books which my literary agent attempts to sell to publishers up in New York. I tell way too many “Dad Jokes” to my kids.
Such a small, weird fascination with language and sound led to almost everything I love.
And so, in the interest of inspiring the same kind of love in my own son, here’s the word, the one he wondered if I ever wrote in the newspaper.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com
