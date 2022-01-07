In today’s installment of the Jim Davidson Column, I have something to share with you that I believe you will find very touching. At least it touches me. It’s a poem titled “Should You Go First.”
Before I share it, these brief thoughts: Each week in our Sunday newspaper there is a section that features couples who are celebrating lengthy wedding anniversaries, some as many as 60 years and even more. You know, for a couple to be married for 60 years, it goes without saying that they either had to get married very young or live to be very old. With the current divorce rate being more than 50 percent, in the future these people could become an endangered species.
I don’t know how you feel about it, but to me there is something that is just beautiful about a married couple who have been able to stay together, through thick and thin, for this long. In the vast majority of cases, one spouse lives longer than the other, and this is what this poem is about. Sorry, I don’t know the author.
“Should You Go First”
Should you go first and I remain to walk the road alone. I’ll live in memories garden dear, with happy days we have known. In Spring I will wait for roses red, when fades the lilac blue. In early fall, when brown leaves call, I’ll catch a glimpse of you. Should you go first and I remain to finish with the scroll, no lengthening shadows shall creep in, to make this life seem droll. We’ve known so much happiness, we’ve known our cup of joy, and memory is one gift of God that death cannot destroy. Should you go first and I remain, for battles to be fought, each thing you have touched along the way will be a hallowed spot. I’ll hear your voice, I’ll see your smile, though blindly I may grope. Should you go first and I remain, one thing I will have to do, walk slowly down the path of death, for one day, I’ll follow you. I’ll want to know each step you take that I may walk the same. For someday down that lonely road, you’ll hear me call your name.
Hope you enjoyed that poem as much as I did. One thing is for sure, if you are not already old, when you get there, you will think about things like this. Some time ago I sent this poem to a friend, and in less than a month she wrote back to say that a favorite aunt had passed away unexpectedly. She was going to share this poem with her uncle when she thought the time was right. If by chance you are a young person reading this, you may not be able to relate to what I am saying, unless of course you have just lost someone close to you. But the reason I wanted to share this poem is because there are times when words have a special way of healing and bringing comfort to our hearts. Regardless of your age, I hope this column has been a blessing to you.
