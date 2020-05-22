Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope.
We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from Heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first.
After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage each other with these words. (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18)
Good morning brothers and sisters. I come to you in the name of Jesus. I pray and hope all is well with you and your loved ones. God has blessed us to live in this day and time so let’s rejoice and be glad in it. Brothers and sisters, people are leaving here (dying) every day. We all have had family members and friends that are no longer with us. They have gone on to their final destination.
I know people don’t like it when I talk about death but you must understand death is going to knock at our door sooner or later. It’s a part of life. I said that to say this; a good and long time friend of mine, Regala Macon known as “Pie”, came in my work place (Ten Box) with her mother. We were talking and joking around that day, having fun. Then the very next day she died... You see brothers and sisters, you can be here one day and gone the next day!
Or you can be here today and gone today! Death doesn’t discriminate, it’s all around us. We all are going to experience death one day or Jesus will come back first.
It’s one or the other. My words of encouragement are: don’t die without Jesus! Make Him your Lord and Savior today, get to know Him and what He did for you at Calvary Cross. 1 Thessalonians 4:15 called those who have fallen asleep in Christ asleep, in other words, when Jesus comes back He is going to bring all who have died in Him back with Him.
It lets us know when they hear that trumpet of God one day those who have died in Christ will get up out of the grave and meet the Lord Jesus in the sky! Read it for yourself! I’m not just making up stuff. I ask you to get ready to meet your Maker today. Come out of your sins and make Jesus your Lord and Savior because one day Jesus WILL return. We don’t know the day or the hour He’s coming back. In closing, when Jesus comes back He’s going to bring all who died in Him (those who are saved).
Now, are you saved? One day you will see your saved loved ones again but that’s only if you are saved. We’ll be together forever and ever in Heaven. Once again, that’s only if YOU are saved. I want to make that clear to everyone who reads this article. So be happy. God said that and not Marcus. SO IT IS, IT IS SO...
Sleep on in the bosom of Jesus, Pie. We will meet again. In Jesus’ name. Amen...
