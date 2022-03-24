Back in the early 1970s when I was working for the Nightingale-Conant Corporation based in Chicago, I heard a man speak by the name of Dr. Dennis Waitley. This man was one of the featured speakers for a conference attended by Earl Nightingale distributors from across the nation. He was not only a great speaker but the author of a good number of books, his most famous being “The Psychology of Winning.” We were all impressed with him. The reason I share this is because his book helped me clear up a mystery that has bugged me for years.
As a quick aside, I had another encounter with Dennis in 1974 at the annual convention of the Arkansas Association of Purchasing Agents. Each year this organization names an “Outstanding Salesman of the Year in Arkansas.” On this occasion I was blessed to receive this honor and Dennis was the featured speaker. It was good to see him again.
Now, to more serious things. When I watch the news on television or read an editorial in the newspaper the question that often comes to my mind is: Are they telling the truth? It has been said that we should be willing to throw our most cherished beliefs in the trash if we can find something that comes closer to the truth.
I will confess that quite often the person giving the news on television or writing an editorial in the newspaper is miles apart from what I believe to be the truth. Well, believe it or not, Dennis helped to clear this up for me. Writing in his book he said, “The mind has an amazing quality. It does not automatically gravitate toward truth, right, justice and … the best. It gravitates toward what it is exposed to the most.” Well, there you have it. If you did not already know this, it should be good news to you as well.
If you keep up with the news at all, you should know there is a great divide in our nation that threatens to destroy our democracy that has lasted for more than 240 years. To have it spelled out very clearly, all you have to do is watch CNN and then Fox News for a while. In many cases the real loser here is TRUTH. Personally, I will always go back to our Declaration of Independence that says: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Now, here is my suggestion, and the real purpose for me writing this column. Whenever you want to know the truth, rather than trying to get it from a television newscast, a newspaper reporter, or a political party, just go to the Word of God, as this is the source for all truth. Here is what it says in John 14:31-32: “If you continue in My Word, you really are My disciples. You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” Since truth is the only thing that will last, this is what I always want to know.
If you have a lick of common sense, and I know you do, we need to be reminded and to remind each other that we are ALL Americans and are citizens of the greatest nation in all of history. We have a common heritage, let’s preserve it. To get our nation back on the right track, we must teach character education in our schools. When you have the opportunity, please talk with your friends and fellow citizens about it. Thanks, Jim.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.