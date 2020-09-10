Tragically, every 14 hours someone in Arkansas dies by suicide. Every 84 minutes, a veteran commits suicide somewhere in the United States. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in America, and I invite all Arkansans to have a conversation about suicide this month, in honor or National Suicide Prevention month. Through open hearts and true dialogue, we can help to remove the stigma of suicide and mental health.
For too long, we have avoided discussing the difficult topic of suicide. As the second leading cause of death for individuals ten to 34 the fourth individuals between 35 and 54, confronting suicide is the first step towards lowering suicide rates.
Our military heroes are especially vulnerable. We lose more than 6,000 veterans every year due to suicide. On average, 17 veterans are taking their own lives every day. Death by suicide is a national tragedy that Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs, non-profits, community-based organizations, private businesses, and regular citizens need to join forces to correct. The Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) established by Congress in 2007 could amplify our efforts to reduce the suicide rate of our nation’s heroes.
Talking about suicide, and mental health, can seem overwhelming. The truth is that specialized training is not needed to prevent suicide. You can save a life by being alert to the warning signs. Simply being kind to someone in need, and checking in on friends and family can make a difference.
To anyone struggling, or if you have a loved one you are concerned about, reach out. You are not alone. Help is available 24 /7 through 911 or the national suicide prevention lifeline: (800) 273-8255.
My office also stands ready to help in any way that we can; please call us at (501) 324-5941. Suicide is a complicated public health issue that affects all communities across the United States. For my part, I will continue to vote in favor of legislation that supports mental health programs that save lives, because one life lost to suicide is one too many.
