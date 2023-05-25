First, I want to give credit to Pastor Alex Himaya of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the majority of the context of this week’s article. A couple of weeks ago, I was visiting my grandchildren in Fayetteville. When we visit, we often attend their church, Cross Church in northwest Arkansas. I say northwest because they are blessed to have churches in three cities in the northwest Arkansas area.
Pastor Himaya was a prior pastor of this church who moved and took over pastoring a church in Tulsa. His sermon was very special, and I want to share with you some of the notes i took from this as it sure has helped me in my life, and I hope it helps you.
As you can see from the title, he spoke about doubts in our life. One of the greatest examples of doubt in the bible comes to us in the gospel of John. Now, Thomas, one of the 12, called the twin, was not with the other disciples when Jesus came. So the other disciples said to him, “We have seen the Lord.” But he said to them, “Unless I see in his hands the mark of the nails, and place my finger into the mark of the nails, and place my hand into his side, I will never believe.” John 21:24-25.
Doubt, it encompasses many things in our lives. Sometimes we doubt ourselves, other times we doubt others, and sadly like Thomas I believe we even doubt God.
Pastor Himaya speaks to this issue very well in his sermon, and here are the highlights as I was able to gather them.
1. Someone in your midst is always in a wrestling match.
Imagine that if you will, at almost any point in your life, you are encountering folks who are troubled. This might result in them being unkind to you. However, below the surface of the water in their life, we cannot see how hard they are paddling upstream. Just imagine if God revealed to us the trials others are experiencing, how might that affect our words to them?
Doubts are tied to emotions or real events. Something or someone has come into your life and wrecked it. A few weeks ago I wrote an article about my good friend who lost his wife to a long battle with cancer. Well, trust me, 11 years ago, something entered his life that ultimately wrecked it.
2. Doubts are not always about the existence of God. You can believe in God yet doubt he cares. Oftentimes we hear the phrase, how could God allow bad things to occur to good people? Now, that is a whole other article but the point is, that is doubt – doubt God cares, doubt God can help.
3. Doubt if handled appropriately can be a sign of growth. In my example about Thomas above, Jesus does appear again to Thomas and indeed tells him to put his hands in his side, his hands and see that it is truly him. This enables Thomas to overcome the doubt he had in his life. Now, your issues of doubt may not be as easily solved, but working through your life issues of doubt can and likely will be a growing process if done correctly.
Some final points that Pastor Himaya made in his sermon:
God is not upset by your doubts because he is not afraid of your doubts.
Not only does Jesus answer the knock at the door of one wanting to accept him as his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus is standing at the door knocking.
The answer to your doubts in life, may very well likely involve an encounter with Jesus in your life, and this may be in the form of a blessing you may not even be expecting, a protection that occurs from out of nowhere, or just a life event that catches you by surprise.
In his ministry, Pastor Himaya has said that many times folks will say to him, Pastor I will believe in Jesus if he will just work a miracle. He said the answer to your doubts is belief. A miracle will not help you believe. Jesus performed miracle after miracle and yet the religious leaders of his day still refused to believe.
Friends, wrestling with doubt is not a new issue in the lives of humans, but by faith and trust we can overcome our doubts.
