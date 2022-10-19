At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is the Army uniform of Charles C. Wright of Conway along with a personal account of his military service.

His family donated his uniform, when he was 90 years old. A short time later, Wright died but his story lives on at the museum. On the day his uniform was presented, his words were few but the scars from his service in WWII remained. Wright was drafted for service on June 2, 1944 – just five days after he had graduated from Conway High School. He turned 19 on the ship transporting him to the war zone. He was part of the 5th Marine Division that landed on Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.