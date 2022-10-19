At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is the Army uniform of Charles C. Wright of Conway along with a personal account of his military service.
His family donated his uniform, when he was 90 years old. A short time later, Wright died but his story lives on at the museum. On the day his uniform was presented, his words were few but the scars from his service in WWII remained. Wright was drafted for service on June 2, 1944 – just five days after he had graduated from Conway High School. He turned 19 on the ship transporting him to the war zone. He was part of the 5th Marine Division that landed on Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945.
It was about a month later when Wright was shot in the head twice. A fellow Marine, Wright said, pulled him into the bushes during the heat of the battle believing he was dead. He was on the ground for hours before members of his unit were able to rescue him. He said he never lost consciousness even when the Japanese stripped him of his possessions.
Wright was hit by two bullets. One under the right eye. A second bullet lodged against his brain, causing paralysis to his right side.
Although he wasn’t one of the posters, he was among the soldiers who witnessed the famous flag raising on Mt. Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945.
“I sure was glad to see that flag,” Wright said.
Wright’s interview has been preserved and is available for viewing, upon request, as well as the interviews of many other soldiers. It is an ongoing project at the museum preserving their words.
The museum, located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, is open for tours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to tour. Group tours may be available on other days by appointments. For information, call 501-796-8181.
