The last time my family went to Panama City, we stayed in a beach house called “The Iron Mermaid.” I brought my laptop, and each morning or evening, I’d sequester a little time to myself to work on my writing.
I liked to say I was writing “from the Iron Mermaid.”
It made everything seem more authorial.
When I got home, “writing from my office in Russellville” just didn’t seem to have the same ring to it. But we live in a regular house in a regular neighborhood. What else could I call it?
I have wracked my brain trying to come up with some kind of name for our house.
It’s closer to a hobbit house than anything.
But it’s also full of the chaos that four kids, two dogs and a cat brings. Not very Shire-esque, if you think about it.
It makes me think about names and the power of naming things. In the Bible, God names things when he speaks them into creation. And I think sometimes that’s true for us, too.
We speak our reality into being.
And I don’t mean that in any kind of metaphysical sense. I mean, if we are always talking about the negative, then our lives will tend to be more negative.
It’s like this: If you are always looking for a yellow car, you’re sure to see one.
We give power to ideas by naming them. Language has such a powerful and complex hold over our psyche. What would our thoughts even be like if we did not have words?
In the book 1984, the authoritarian governing body, “BIG BROTHER,” uses doublethink to control language. It’s a fascinating idea. War is Peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is Strength.
If a populace cannot accurately think for themselves, then they also cannot articulate the problem. If no one can articulate the problem, then there is no resistance.
There’s also doublespeak – that is to intentionally use ambiguous language to disguise what is being said. Or dog whistle statements, which are statements that sound to the average person like they are harmless, but are actually “dog whistles” to certain groups in culture.
A frequent “dog whistle” is an appeal to white supremacists.
The point I am getting to is this: Language is powerful. So let’s be intentional with how we use it.
And also – and this is the most important part – y’all guys got any ideas on naming my house so I can say I’m writing “from” someplace neat sounding??
Travis Simpson is an author and the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@courienews.com. His YA contemporary novel Strong Like You will be published in the spring of 2024.
