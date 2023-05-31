‘Children, team up!”

They held hands by two and three; the two oldest each wore a backpack. I pulled a roller suitcase with a handbag on top and carried Joshua with my free hand. I looked to the right, then to the left. This adventure was happening to us at long last! We made our way into the Indianapolis airport by the Southwest entrance. Walking on into the large entry doors, I blinked over the tears pushing at my eyelids – no, Daddy was not here as we had always thought he would be on this trip.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.