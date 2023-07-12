We were all huddled in the downstairs bedroom, a storm was brewing. At that moment I felt suction from the east window which was partially opened. I knew this must be it – a tornado, for real. In an instant, it was all over.

I gazed out the north window and there, above the treeline in the clouds, was what I have for years dreamed of seeing. Three angels floated around the blue clouds. As I took it in, an unspeakable peace and tranquility swept over me. My being relaxed from the inside out. I knew nothing. Absolutely nothing outside the will of God could possibly hurt us. Life was fully complete.

