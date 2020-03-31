It is definitely an understatement to say that life today looks a lot different than it did just one month ago. The outbreak of COVID-19 has had such a dramatic impact on all aspects of life- not the least of which is education and our children. For the last few weeks I have considered writing several different columns, but the situation was changing so fast that the information would be out of date by the time it was published. Last week, the Governor extended the mandatory closure of Arkansas schools until April 17th, saying the situation would be re-evaluated at that time. So for the next three weeks, parents will have their children at home and will be responsible for implementing the suggested instruction from the schools.
Our district curriculum team, school leaders, and of course, teachers, have worked tirelessly to create resources and lessons for our students that will be beneficial, and also user-friendly to both students and parents. (We realize that some parents will still be working; some “parents” are grandparents or other guardians who are helping our students; and there are many other scenarios.) Despite this, I know as a mother myself, there remains a sense of worry and a fear of the unknown. I have heard many parents saying “We are not teachers. How can we do this?”
You absolutely can do this. In fact, this time will be a portion of the 2020 Spring semester that contains unique learning for your child that he/she will never forget, and that can only be provided by you. You have to do one very important thing to make this happen. One key decision that ensures success for your child and victory for you during this time. You must decide and accept that you are enough and have what it takes (more, actually!) to do this. Remove any pressure or expectations that you feel upon you. Know and truly believe that doing your best, and helping and encouraging your child(ren) to do their best, is all that is required of you. At the end of this there are no prizes for the best “home-school” or the “most creative 4th grade schedule.” The reward for everyone is memories of time well-spent together, whatever that looks like.
Here is something that is helping me shape my thoughts and priorities for my family during this unusual time: “Give us this day our daily bread.” When I break down the elements of this phrase, I find good reminders to keep me on track.
“GIVE us this day…” However unplanned or inconvenient, this time at home is a gift. We must slow down as a family. We have time to play games, read books, and do things we don’t normally have time for. If we view this time as a gift, our kids will be able to tell. On the other hand, if we view it as a punishment or problem, they will feel that, too.
“Give US this day…” It has been given individually to you, and to me. Again, this is not a competition or a time for comparison. This is your time with your kids. School time, and family time, will look different for everyone. Concentrate on what your family needs during this time. Put down your phone and look into their faces. You won’t regret an internal focus during this time.
“Give us THIS day…” Taking things one day at a time is critical during this season. It is easy to get overwhelmed with an endless list of tasks, or goals, etc. for your student. (or yourself!) Decide on your priority or plan for the day- or plan for the week if you are a planner- but don’t get burdened by too many things at once. The only person setting expectations is you.
“Give us this day our daily BREAD…” The daily bread is the nourishment, and it is given each day. It’s not a 4-course meal and it’s not a huge feast once a week. It’s daily bread. Choose a couple of daily things- the basic most important things your child should be doing- and make sure they do those each day. These should be simple. Reading...practicing fluency in something (math facts..vocabulary...periodic table...anything that needs to remain in their brain) or practice at a skill.
Bottom line: As you are able, help your student with their AMI assignments, or even just discuss those with them. Keep them company while working. Encourage them to do their best. When they tell you about something they did- ask questions. (Yes, it might annoy your middle schooler. Do it anyway.) Share experiences of your own. Tell them about a writing assignment you did when you were in high school. Discuss differences in learning then vs. now.
There will also be “real life learning opportunities” during this time, as kids spend time with you. They might watch you prepare a meal, see you working from home and learn specifics about your job, learn a new hobby alongside you and their siblings, etc. Don’t discount this important “curriculum.”
You are enough. Your kids need your heart more than your head. Give them YOU during this time, and we will come out on the other side of this just fine.
