“To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world." — Brandi Snyder
Our planet is made up of over seven billion people. Have you ever been somewhere and thought to yourself, I’m standing beside someone right at this moment that I’ll never see again in my life? Occasionally that random thought will cross my mind, maybe when I am on vacation or out of my local area.
The quote that we are exploring this week is so very impactful to me, for you see, in our lives, we indeed are likely just another one of the billions on our planet. But to those closest to us, we may very well be the most important person in their lives.
In just a few weeks my wife and I will celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary. You see, to me she is the one person who is my world. We are not only spouses but best friends, and share many of the same joys in our lives. You all know from prior articles how she is my running partner, but what I haven’t shared with you is all the other many things we do that are just so ever enjoyable together. Watching our children grow, spending time with our five grandchildren, enjoying the same television shows, etc. are just a few of the things that, over the years we have grown to love to do together.
Relationships and friendships are both items that need to be nurtured. As a lay pastor, I have had the pleasure of marrying a number of couples and I tell all of them, it’s not a 50/50 arrangement, rather it is more like a 90/10 situation. If each person gives 90 percent to the marriage then the love that will grow inside of both of them cannot help but be magnificent, for they will find that they are truly bent on being kind, loving, caring and looking out for the well being of the other. This doesn’t only apply to marriages, but it applies, I believe, to all types of relationships, even friendships.
In your life, who is that one person that is the world to you? Do they know it? If not, make today the day you tell them that very thing. We all have someone that to us is our world. Sharing your life stories with another, telling them how special they are to you will indeed let them know that they are special. And, watch this, when you find yourself living daily this way, I suspect you will see others start to tell you how special you are to them, because indeed, you are special.
God created you just like he wanted you to be and I feel it so appropriate at this point to remind you of our very first article’s quote, just a few weeks ago: God doesn’t change what you see in the mirror. He changes how you see what you see.
The reason he doesn’t change the picture in the mirror is because it’s special, you are special. Live joyfully each day knowing this and sharing this message with those in your life who are the world to you.
Forgive me for keeping this shorter this week, but I’m headed out now to spend time with many that are the world to me; may your days be filled with you doing the same. Until next week.
