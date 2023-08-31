‘And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28.

Our world has a way at times of making us question our worth. I’ll share with you a simple illustration that occurred recently. This past weekend, I played in a golf tournament with a good friend of mine. While I have confessed many times before that I am average at best in golf, that doesn’t mean I don’t care how I play in a team event. I think it is more about wanting to do well for the team than myself. Sadly this weekend, I did not play so well, and that hurt our team. There were many times that it made me question, if for just a brief moment, my value.

