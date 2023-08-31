‘And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28.
Our world has a way at times of making us question our worth. I’ll share with you a simple illustration that occurred recently. This past weekend, I played in a golf tournament with a good friend of mine. While I have confessed many times before that I am average at best in golf, that doesn’t mean I don’t care how I play in a team event. I think it is more about wanting to do well for the team than myself. Sadly this weekend, I did not play so well, and that hurt our team. There were many times that it made me question, if for just a brief moment, my value.
In your life, there may be times where you also might ask yourself if you are of value to something in your life. It could be your career, your church or even your family. When we have trials and complications come our way and the results go backward on us, it is so easy to question one’s value.
Each two weeks I do a worship service at 1:30 Monday afternoon for the residents of Conway Healthcare and Rehab. We sing, have a small sermon and glorify God with those residents who choose to join us. (This is also an invitation for any of you to join us, you will be moved in many ways if you attend). While preparing for Monday’s service, I came across a story that I want to share with you, as I will be sharing this with the residents at CHRC.
Our story today comes to us from Pastor Max Lucado (here is a plug for him, if you haven’t read any of his books, please pick one up, he is one of the best authors I know that combines God’s word with our daily lives and puts so much of our life into perspective). I get a lot of my sermon material from reading and want to share this story to you today, as it has to do with value. I hope you enjoy.
The Tale of the Crucified Crook
The only thing more outlandish than the request was that it was granted. Just trying to picture the scene is enough to short circuit the most fanciful imaginations; a flat nosed ex con asking God’s son for eternal life! But trying to imagine the appeal of being honored, well, that steps beyond the realm of reality and enters absurdity. But as absurd as it may appear, that’s exactly what happened. He who deserved Hell got Heaven, and we are left with a puzzling riddle, what, for good ness sake was Jesus trying to teach us? What was he trying to prove by pardoning this strong arm, who in all probability had never said grace, much less done anything to deserve it! Well, I’ve got a theory (say’s Pastor Lucado), but to explain it, I’ve got to tell you a tale you may not believe. It seems a couple of prowlers broke into a department store in a large city. They successfully entered the store, stayed long enough to do what they came to do, and escaped unnoticed. What is unusual about the story is what these fellows did. They took nothing, absolutely nothing. No merchandise was stolen. No items removed. But what they did was ridiculous. Instead of stealing anything, they changed the cost on everything. Price tags were swapped. Values were exchanged. These clever pranksters took the tag off a $395 camera and swapped it with a $5.00 box of stationary. The $5.95 sticker on a paperback book was removed and put on an outboard motor. They repriced everything in the story! Crazy, you bet! But the craziest part of this story took place the next morning. (You are not going to believe this!) The store opened as usual. Employees went to work. Customers began to shop. The place functioned as normal for four hours before anyone noticed what happened. Hard to believe? It shouldn’t be … We see the most valuable things in our lives peddled for pennies and we see the cheapest smut go for millions. The examples are abundant and besetting. Here are a few that I’ve encountered in the past week, says Lucado.
The salesman who defended his illegal practices by saying, let’s not confuse business with ethics. The military men who sold top secret information (as well as their integrity) for $6000. The cabinet member of a large nation who was caught illegally dealing in semi precious stones, his cabinet position? Minister of justice! Why do we do what we do? Our value system are all messed up. Someone broke into the store and changed all our price tags. Thrills are going for top dollar and the value of human beings is at an all time low. One doesn’t have to be a philosopher to determine what caused such a sag in the market. First man is convince that he has no destiny. Then if man has no destiny, then he has no duty. No obligation, no responsibility. No guidelines or goals. Who is to say a husband cant leave his family? Who says I can’t step on everyone to get to the top. If man has no destiny or duty, then man has no value. If man has no value, he isn’t worth much. He is worth in fact, about as much as a tree. No difference. There is no reason to be here, therefore, there is no value. And you’ve seen the results of this, our system goes haywire. We feel useless and worthless. We create fake systems. We say that we are valuable if we are pretty. We say that you are valuable if you can produce. We say that you are valuable if you can dunk a basketball or catch a fly ball. You are valuable if you have PH’D at the end of your name or DR at the beginning. Value is now measured by two criteria: appearance and performance. JESUS, CHANGES THE RULES!
In God’s book man is headed somewhere. He has an amazing destiny. We are being prepared to walk down the church aisle and become the bride of Jesus. We are going to live with Him. Share the throne with Him. Reign with Him. WE COUNT! WE ARE VALUABLE, and what more our worth is built in. Our value is inborn. You see, if there is anything that’s Jesus wanted everyone to understand is this: a person is worth something because they are a person. That’s why Jesus treated people the way He did! Think about it. The untouchable leper who asked for cleanings, got it. And the blind welfare case that cluttered the roadside, He honored him. And don’t forget the tale of the crucified crook. If anyone was ever worthless, this one was. If any man ever deserved dying this man probably did. If any fellow was ever a loser, this fellow was at the top of the list. Perhaps this is why Jesus chose him to show us what he thinks of the human race. Maybe this criminal heard the messiah speak. Maybe he had seen him love the lowly. Or maybe not. Maybe the only thing he knew about this messiah was what he saw: a beaten, slashed, nail suspended preacher. His face crimson with blood, his bones peeking through torn flesh, his lungs gasping for air. Something though, told him he had never been in better company. And somehow he realize that even though all he had was a prayer, he finally met the one to whom to pray. Any chance you could put in a good word for me? (Loose translation). Consider it done. Now whey did Jesus do that? What in the world did he had to gain by promising this desperado a place of honor at the banquet table? What in the world could this chiseling criminal ever offer in return? I mean, the samaritan woman I can understand. She could have gone back and tell the tale. And Zacchaeus had some money that he could give. But this guy? What is he going to do? NOTHING!
That’s the point. LISTEN CLOSELY. JESUS LOVE DOES NOT DEPEND UPON WHAT WE DO FOR HIM. NOT AT ALL. IN THE EYES OF THE KING, YOU HAVE VALUE BECAUSE YOU ARE VALUABLE. You don’t have to look nice or perform well. You are valuable because you exist. Not because of what you do what you have done! JESUS CHANGES THE RULES.
Friends, I hope this story from Mr. Lucado impacts your life as it has mine. We are of tremendous value because we are God’s children. Let that carry you through any rough patch or day of your life, as it carries me in mine.
Until next week, Joe.
