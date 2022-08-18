It has been my good fortune to purchase and read a terrific book, one that made the New York Times best seller list in only a few short weeks. The title of the book is “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream. This book contains the wisdom of 16 women who are scattered from one end of the Bible to the other.

The reason for the title “You Can Feel Her Heart” is because there are parts of the book, especially in the chapter about Hannah, you can actually feel Shannon’s heart because she is so emotionally involved from similar experiences in her own life.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

