The other day a friend came up to me at our Lions Club meeting and asked this question: “Where do you get all those stories that you use in your column?” I told him they had come as a result of collecting them from various sources over the past 25 years.

During this time, I have heard many outstanding speakers, listened to inspirational tapes, read countless books and have heard hundreds of sermons at the various churches I’ve attended. In addition to making brief notes, I have a very good memory, and stories just have a way of sticking in my subconscious mind. Of course, many of the best stories are the result of true-life experiences, either my own or those I receive from someone else.

