At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have an area dedicated to those who served in Vietnam. There are uniforms and other memorabilia as well as room we refer to as a closed off area we refer to as Landing Zone Green, a room with sight and sound. That is a draw especially for the young ones. There is also a list of names of Arkansans’ fallen soldiers that were killed in Vietnam.
Reading the military biography on each, one may learn the fallen soldiers’ average ages were in their 20s. It seems to be in line with the average age also of the 58,000 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. One name on the national memorial, however, is 15-year-old Dan Bullock from Brooklyn.
He was only 14 in 1968 when he strode into a Marine Corp recruiting station with an altered birth certificate. At the time, the nation was stunned by the Tet offensive in Vietnam and the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy. The young Bullock retained a very clear goal to make his mark in life.
The surrounding streets offered only trouble for the young man. His family has said he was
eager as he set off for boot camp. They said nothing to the Marines of him really being four years shy of the minimum age of 18.
In April 1969, five months after his 15th birthday, PFC Dan Bullock arrived in Vietnam. He was assigned as a rifleman to Fox Company, Second Battalion, Fifth Marine Regiment. On June 6, during the night, his unit deployed to the bunkers that ringed An Hoa combat base.
After midnight, there was a fierce battle resulting in the death of several Marines including Dan Bullock. The young soldier, according to his bio, constantly exposed himself to enemy fire in order to keep the company supplied with the ammunition needed to hold off the attack. As the attack pressed on, he was mortally wounded by a burst of enemy small arms and died instantly at approximately 1:50 a.m., June 7.
The museum is about honoring each and every veteran who has served or continues to serve. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, following Thanksgiving. Also, open for special tours with an appointment. For more information, when the museum is closed, call 501-796-8181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.