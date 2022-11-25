At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, we have an area dedicated to those who served in Vietnam. There are uniforms and other memorabilia as well as room we refer to as a closed off area we refer to as Landing Zone Green, a room with sight and sound. That is a draw especially for the young ones. There is also a list of names of Arkansans’ fallen soldiers that were killed in Vietnam.

Reading the military biography on each, one may learn the fallen soldiers’ average ages were in their 20s. It seems to be in line with the average age also of the 58,000 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. One name on the national memorial, however, is 15-year-old Dan Bullock from Brooklyn.

