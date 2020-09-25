Hello everyone! I thank God, through Jesus Christ, I am here today. I thank Him for His grace and mercy. I thank God for His love for us. You know what, brothers and sisters? He loves us and I thank Him for being the loving God that He is.
There is nothing any of us can do about His love for us. John 3:16 says: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believe in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” Yes, Jesus, God’s loving Son died for you and me. He’s known as the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Oh, God of the universe, thank You for sending Your Son to die for our sins because we need Him every day of our lives. Brothers and sisters, this old world is not our home.
We are here just passing through on our way to our final destination. In other words, we are on our way to our eternal home. That’s the home where we will spend all eternity! That’s the home away from our earthly home. You can make that home in Heaven with God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. Or you can make that home in hell with satan the devil, and his imps (demons) in darkness.
Like I said in my last article, it’s up to you where you spend eternity. No one can make that decision for you. Remember, it will be your home after this earthly home and it will be your last and final home. I know some of you thought you were going to live forever down here on earth, but let me inform everyone, if you are a Christian and you are saved or if you are not a Christian and never trusted Jesus as your Lord and Savior, you are going to move into one of these homes away from your earthly home. So stop and think about how you are living and the decisions you make and recognize who you are following-God or the devil. Because they lead you to one of these homes.
I know for the last two weeks, I’ve been writing about Heaven and hell. And I also know that some of you wish I would stop writing about them all together! Guess what? I’m not. You see, when I write and what I write about is something God places on my heart. It’s not about me or you! It’s all about Jesus, the only one who died for you and for me. Jesus, the one who took our place on the cross. Jesus, the one you and me will stand before and be judged. See, don’t think I’m judging you because I’m not because the same judge that’s going to judge you of your right and wrong doings, will also judge me of my right and wrong doings.
In closing, I just want to say again, this old earthly world is not our home. We are just here for a short time then we move on to our final home away from our earthly home. Once again, you have a choice and I pray and hope you make the right choice. I pray that you choose to spend eternity in Heaven. Like I said, it’s up to you!
I pray that everyone will come into the knowledge of Jesus Christ. I pray that everyone will get to know Him before it’s too late. The way it’s looking now, He’s on His way back! He can be here at any time now. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler 2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
