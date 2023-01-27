If you enjoy the thousands of words that flow through your life, and if your enjoyment is enhanced when the words are cleverly, beautifully, powerfully, wittily, paronomastically, cogently, or metaphorically used, then you should join the Conway Writers’ Group.

Don’t think the group is just a bunch of networking, crisp, professional writers or a claque of wistful, effete, haiku composers. No. Something good evolved. The COVID meteor struck the Planet of the Scribes, and a new breed surfaced. The Writers are fun-loving, jocular, warm word enthusiasts who relish clever phrases and savor delicious sentences. They are a font of poems, jokes, epigrams, song lyrics, word games, comedy sets, and puns. Books and stories are written and major writing prizes are common, but that is just a natural extension of our fascination with our beloved Mother Tongue.

