If you enjoy the thousands of words that flow through your life, and if your enjoyment is enhanced when the words are cleverly, beautifully, powerfully, wittily, paronomastically, cogently, or metaphorically used, then you should join the Conway Writers’ Group.
Don’t think the group is just a bunch of networking, crisp, professional writers or a claque of wistful, effete, haiku composers. No. Something good evolved. The COVID meteor struck the Planet of the Scribes, and a new breed surfaced. The Writers are fun-loving, jocular, warm word enthusiasts who relish clever phrases and savor delicious sentences. They are a font of poems, jokes, epigrams, song lyrics, word games, comedy sets, and puns. Books and stories are written and major writing prizes are common, but that is just a natural extension of our fascination with our beloved Mother Tongue.
We think words are like musical notes with which you can play verbal symphonies and jazz, rather than bang out the dull cacophony of street language . We also see words as colors on a canvas, and your prose can be Rembrandtesque or Rubenesque, as opposed to the brown paint spillage of everyday language. The soul of the artist always informs our relationship with words. But the spirit of fun rules the roost.
In meetings, we read (or sing) our original material, and everyone tries to make helpful comments. We also each bring a didactic “pearl,” so that we all easily learn something every meeting. The pearl s is a very brief edifying point about writing, creativity, words, language incongruities, or any appropriate topic.
We also have a new tradition of each member bringing in a pleasing, apt, clever, or well-expressed phrase encountered during the week. We collect the phrases, which may come from TV news, songs, books, conversations, or any source. This increases our sensitivity to phraseology.
There are occasional writing challenges such as “Everybody write a Valentine poem for the Friday before Valentine’s Day.” This can be fun, but members are free to disregard the challenges with impunity. Meetings are warm, jovial, and relaxing.
I’m telling you the nature of our meetings because we want more writers to join us. If you write cartoons, jokes, speeches, dissertations, lyrics, memoirs, articles, poems, stories, epigrams, books, artful posts, or any other genre of word-choosing, or if you are just enamored of the English language, please drop by a meeting soon, and check it out. You can find out more by emailing me at neuro phenomenon@gmail.com.
CWG meetings are at 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Ola and John Hawks Center, 705 East Siebenmorgen Road in Conway.
I hope to see you at an upcoming meeting.
